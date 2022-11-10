Listen to the audio version of the article

Thirty years recently and 7 spent traveling the world: Alessia Piperno was finally released after her arrest in Tehran on 28 September. An odyssey that lasted almost two months for the Italian travel blogger who made her passion for traveling her profession. Alessia Piperno had returned to Iran precisely for her work and had ended up in the hands of the regime during the protests for the death of Mahsa Amini, the young woman beaten to death by the so-called Iranian moral police for wearing her veil badly.

After intense diplomatic work today Alessia Piperno was released by the Iranian authorities and is preparing to return to Italy. Palazzo Chigi communicated this while the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni personally informed Alessia’s parents of the girl’s release. “I thank the Intelligence, Undersecretary Mantovano and the Foreign Ministry for the extraordinary and silent work they have done to bring this girl home,” Meloni said in a joint press statement with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.