Messi leaves PSG? The Argentine was removed from the club and does not play against Troyes

Leo Messi is not on the PSG squad list for tomorrow’s league match against Troyesdespite his apology message released on Friday in which he apologized for having traveled to Saudi Arabia for publicity commitments without permission from the club.

PSG released a list today that includes several youth players and did not give explanations for Messi’s fault, who, according to the media, has been sanctioned for two weeks without a job and salary.

Among the 19 called up for this Sunday’s clash (18:45 GMT), there are several homegrown players and several heavyweights from the team, such as Marco Verratti, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and Gigi Donnarumma. The Spaniards Carlos Soler, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Fabián Ruiz also make up the roster. For his part, the brazilian Neymar continues fulfilling his recovery plan for his ankle injury.

Lionel Messi, punished with two weeks out of PSG

Although PSG has not given details about Messi’s suspension, it is understood that the seven-time Ballon d’Or and world champion with Argentina meets Troyes, the third from last in the League, their first encounter of unparalleled punishment for their harshness.

In the event that the Parisian entity does not lift it, Messi will not be against Ajaccio either (on May 13). His possible return would be on May 21 in Auxerreon the penultimate day of the championship and when the Parisians may already have mathematically been crowned League champions.

Lio Messi’s excuses with PSG

The flea” tried to calm things down on Friday by posting a message on the Instagram account followed by almost 480 million in which he apologized for having skipped training on May 1, a day after the home defeat against Lorient (1-3).

Messi justified himself claiming that the commitments to promote Saudi Arabia as a tourist destination had been modified before and that this time he could not put it off any longer. “I thought we were going to have a free time after the game, as it had been during the previous weeks,” he said.

In his message, he drew attention to apologize only to his teammates and to PSG in generalignoring a mention of the fans, whose most radical part has branded him a “mercenary” and has demanded that he leave Paris.

In any case, The option of Messi renewing with PSG for one more season, until 2024, is still very complicated and everything suggests that he will be released from the banks of the Seine in a month. Will it be his return to Barcelona?