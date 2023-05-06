Bennacer and Hernandez: Milan is there and sees the Champions League

Inter beat Roma 2-0 at the Olimpico and regained fourth place in the standings just a few days after the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Milan. The goals from Dimarco and Lukaku were decisive, allowing Inzaghi to reach 63 points and distance the Giallorossi (now at -5). The Nerazzurri coach initially leaves Mkhitaryan, Dzeko, Lautaro on the bench and offers some clues about what the line-up for the Euroderby could be. Mourinho still has to manage Dybala (on the field only in the final), but finds Belotti in attack. The first chance came from Roma with a right-footed shot from outside the area by Pellegrini deflected by Bastoni and Onana for a corner.

However, the game is played by Inter with almost 60% of ball possession. And it’s a long circulation seasoned with Brozovic’s pocket for Dumfries that produces the Nerazzurri 1-0: the Dutch full-back runs away to Spinazzola’s right and serves the cross for Dimarco’s winning left-footed man on the other side. Cristante’s desperate rescue attempt, lined up in the back three instead of the injured Smalling, Llorente and Kumbulla, is useless. The physical duel between the blue and Lukaku smiles at the Belgian, who often manages to open corridors for his teammates. In the 47th minute Correa tries to take advantage of it, but the Argentine is imprecise in his conclusion. Roma nearly scored in the 57th minute on the development of a set piece: Ibanez seizes a loose ball and kicks with his right foot, Onana replies present and deflects for a corner.

Simone Inzaghi runs for cover: out Correa and Dumfries, in Lautaro Martinez and Bellanova. Then space also for the ex Mkhitaryan and De Vrij. In the 71st minute at the Giallorossi, Paulo Dybala’s time struck, but shortly after a mistake by Ibanez opened the doors for a 2-0 win against Inter: Lautaro took advantage of the Brazilian’s gift and served Lukaku who beat Rui Patricio with a precise shot. In the 87th minute Lautaro nearly scored with a shot from the edge: only the crossbar. Then Camara spoils a great assist from Matic by kicking high. Inter manages to give continuity of results and can now think about the Champions League with the ideal state of mind.

Milan is there and sees the Champions League. Lazio beaten

Milan won the direct match for the Champions League by beating Lazio 2-0, with goals from Bennacer and Theo Hernandez, and relaunched their ambitions to enter the top four while the biancocelesti, in their third defeat in the last 4 games, did not can no longer afford slips if they want to play in the top continental competition next season. Not even 10 minutes later the first twist: Leao sprints, enters the area and jumps Marusic, but Provedel keeps a good guard on the way out. In the action, however, the Portuguese feels shooting and asks for the substitution, in place of Saelemaekers.

The Rossoneri goal is in the air and arrives on time when one of Sarri’s dogmas, building from below, betrays the biancocelesti with Bennacer who contrasts Marcos Antonio, Giroud receives and still serves the midfielder who scores with his left foot, bringing Milan forward. Lazio suffers the blow, Theo Hernandez takes advantage of it: the winger starts from his penalty area, runs all over the field and, having reached the edge of the opponent’s area, sends a left footed shot under the crossbar on which Provedel nothing can.

Doubled up and game virtually on ice also because the biancocelesti are not there, get nervous and end up never concluding towards Maignan’s door who goes to rest with immaculate gloves. The second half opens with the same script: Milan to handle the ball and Lazio not to find the usual offensive plots. Messias came close to making a trio, but the ball landed on the right, then Thiaw headed in with the ball going high over the crossbar. These are the last flashes of a match that relaunches Milan, now minus 3 from Lazio, and puts the biancocelesti in the position of no longer being able to make mistakes, between now and the end of the championship, to play their chances for the Champions League.