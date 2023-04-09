Adamello Ultra-Trail continues to unveil the novelties of the ninth edition (September 22-24): 2023 will in fact see the debut of a new challenge, Adamello Vertical Kilometer (AVK), a race dedicated to lovers of this particular specialty of mountain running. The organization of Adamello Ultra-Trail ASD, which also offers the non-competitive version with Adamello Vertical Slow (AVS), wanted in this way to give enthusiasts a new double event to enhance the realities and territories of the Alta Val Camonica and the Pontedilegno-Tonale district.

On the morning of Sunday 17 September, after the meeting in Piazza Vittoria in Vione (BS), athletes and enthusiasts will leave for the archaeological site of Tor di Pagà (“Torre dei Pagani” in the local dialect), still in the locality of Vione. At 8:45 the Adamello Vertical Slow will open the dance, followed at 9:00 by the female competitive category and at 9:20 by the male one. The route is unique and winds for 3.9 km and 1000 meters in altitude, with a maximum time of 2 hours and 30 minutes for the AVS, 2 hours and 15 minutes for the women’s AVK and 2 hours for the men’s AVK: at At the end of the race, the first five athletes in the women’s category and in the men’s category will be awarded.

For this first edition, the Adamello Vertical Kilometer offers a total of 100 bib numbers. The registration fee is 25 euros until Sunday 10 September, which will rise to 35 euros in the week preceding the event. Included in the fee are the Mico Sport race pack, main sponsor of Adamello Ultra Trail, the finisher medal and the pasta party at the end of the event. An additional liquid replenishment is also planned at the halfway point.

The birth of AVK and AVS enriches the Adamello Series program, the panel of collateral events linked to the Adamello Ultra Trail. Indeed, precisely on Sunday 17 September, in the early afternoon, it will be the turn of Adamello Trail Junior, the event dedicated to children and teenagers up to 15 years of age, engaged in circular routes of variable length and difficulty based on age, always around the town of Vion.

Online registrations for Adamello Vertical Kilometer and Adamello Vertical Slow will start on Monday 3 April and, as for Adamello Ultra Trail, are available on the official website www.adamelloultratrail.it.