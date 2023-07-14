Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the Highest Paid Athlete in the World, Dethroning Lionel Messi

Title: Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Forbes’ List as Highest-Paid Athlete in the World

Subtitle: Ronaldo surpasses Lionel Messi to claim the title

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new Guinness World Record by becoming the highest paid athlete in the world. The Portuguese star has secured the top spot on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid athletes, marking his third time achieving this feat, and the first since 2017.

Ronaldo has dethroned his long-time rival Lionel Messi, who held the title in 2022 with an estimated income of $130 million. The Al-Nassr jersey, adorned with the number 7, has earned the football icon a staggering $136 million in the 12 months leading up to May 1, 2023, which is typically when sports seasons conclude.

The income breakdown of Cristiano Ronaldo is impressive, with $46 million earned on the pitch and a whopping $90 million off it. His move to the Saudi team, Al-Nassr, has proven to be lucrative, with his salary doubling his earnings at Manchester United, amounting to $75 million.

In addition to his playing contracts, Ronaldo’s lifetime partnership with Nike and the sales generated through his personal brand have significantly boosted his profits. The combination of endorsements and merchandise sales complements his salary earned on the field.

Joining Ronaldo on the list of the highest paid athletes are Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. Messi, who recently joined Inter Miami, accumulates $130 million, equally split between on-field earnings and off-field ventures.

Outside of the top three, basketball superstar LeBron James ranks fourth, pocketing $119 million. James earns $44.5 million from his basketball career and an impressive $75 million from endorsements and other business ventures.

Ronaldo’s remarkable income serves as a testament to his enduring popularity and commercial appeal beyond the football pitch. With the ongoing success and increasing financial rewards, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to solidify his status as one of the world‘s most influential athletes.