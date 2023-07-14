Ana Patricia Gámez Documents Nerve-wracking Orthodontic Procedure on Eldest Daughter

Title: TV Presenter Ana Patricia Gámez Shares Nervous Moments as Daughter Receives Orthodontic Procedure

Subtitle: Giulietta Braves Orthodontic Procedure with Ease, Leaves with a New Smile

Ana Patricia Gámez, a popular TV presenter, experienced a mix of nerves and relief as she witnessed her eight-year-old daughter, Giulietta, undergo an orthodontic procedure. Sharing the tense moments on her Instagram stories, Gámez expressed her concern while Giulietta remained calm and cooperative.

The procedure, which involved putting braces on Giulietta, was performed by specialists who reassured the nervous mother that everything was going smoothly. Gámez, wanting to spare her daughter any pain, anxiously watched on, echoing the emotions countless mothers can relate to.

In her Instagram stories, Gámez wrote, “I’m in a balled-up corner watching Giulietta’s orthodontic procedure,” as she documented every detail of the treatment. Giulietta, reclined in the dental chair, appeared composed and let the doctors handle the necessary steps.

Giulietta’s bravery during the procedure impressed the orthodontist, who commended her with, “My little girl, I am very proud of you. This has been the easiest procedure of all the ones I have done.”

Relieved to see her daughter doing well after the consultation, Gámez felt calmer and liberated. Giulietta showed no complications, demonstrating her usual happy and active self. Gámez shared, “Right now nothing hurts, so much so that she wanted to go to summer camp,” but she remains cautious as the orthodontist warned that pain might arise between 24 to 48 hours after the anesthesia wears off.

With the successful completion of the orthodontic procedure, Giulietta now proudly showcases her braces, which serve a preventive purpose. The braces aim to protect her permanent teeth from possible injuries as they are overlapping, reducing the risk of complications. Gámez, although initially anxious, acknowledges that orthodontic procedures in children of Giulietta’s age are common.

Having overcome the intense moments at the doctor’s office, Gámez continues with her daily responsibilities. Among them, she is busy planning her son Gael’s birthday party, as he turns four this weekend. The proud mother has organized a grand gathering, themed around Mario Bros, for Gael and his friends. To make the day special, Gámez is seen decorating sweets and preparing gift bags for the invited guests.

Overall, Ana Patricia Gámez can now breathe a sigh of relief as her daughter Giulietta completes her orthodontic procedure and moves forward with a confident smile.

