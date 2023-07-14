Home » Social leader kidnapped in Arauca on July 2 was found murdered – news
News

Social leader kidnapped in Arauca on July 2 was found murdered – news

by admin
Social leader kidnapped in Arauca on July 2 was found murdered – news

Ecopetrol, in coordination with the Mayor’s Office of Arauquita, contributed to the improvement of more than 15,000 kilometers of tertiary roads in the municipality, through the construction of 51 drainage works, which will benefit the conditions of accessibility and terrestrial connectivity of 56,000 inhabitants of 25 villages and will generate more possibilities of socioeconomic development in the region.

The initiative is part of Ecopetrol’s social investment projects in the line of public and community infrastructure, whose total investment amounted to $3,199 million; of which, Ecopetrol contributed $2,240 million and the municipality of Arauquita, 959 million.

“Today we are providing solutions to 25 villages so that their inhabitants, producers can communicate between the different villages with our urban area. This is a way to generate integration of the territory, boost the economy and well-being for all our citizens,” said Etelivar Torres Vargas, mayor of Arauquita.

The villages benefited from this project are: Rosablanca, Primavera, Guamalito, Fundación, El Triunfo, Cristal, San José de Caranal, La Colorada 1, La Ceiba, Villanueva, Canciones, San Luis de los Palmares, Cristalina, Totumal, La Reserva, Union of the Cardinals, Caño Rico, La Ceiba, Mata de Coco, Los Búfalos, El Paraíso, El Amparo, Peralonso, Cuatro Esquinas and Santa Ana.

Source: Ecopetrol

