Belen and Ferragni, what is IV Therapy: the vein injections loved by VIPs

Belen Rodriguez and Chiara Ferragni undergo the same therapy, the influencer and the show girl do these injections that are depopulating in the world of VIPs.

Belen Rodriguez and Chiara Ferragni crazy about IV Therapy, an injection-based therapy that is literally depopulating among VIPs and now even the shwo girl and the influencer have decided to get them. They are some drip who become both the digital entrepreneur and the beautiful Argentinian, but like them there are many other famous people who have chosen this type of therapy.

Belen Rodriguez and Chiara Ferragni and IV therapy, what it is

The IV therapy consists of being administered drips based on vitamins and has become the beauty routine of Chiara Ferragni and Belen Rodriguez. In fact, it often happens that both publish photos while they are “recharging”.

This type of therapy is also called regenerative medicine. In the United States she has already taken hold for a few years, while in Italy she has only recently arrived. It is a cure that offers the body a real recharge. It is done with intravenous infusions of a boost of vitamins and detox and nutrient substances.

It is basically based on optimal recovery of some substances essential for the health of our body, so that it can support self-healing processes. Compared to the oral intake of vitamins in this case it will be possible to assimilate a greater quantity and therefore there will be an extremely greater beneficial effect.

Usually if you use IV Therapy to act on different feelings of discomfort which can be psycho-physical, severe stress, physical weakness or other problems such as sleep disturbance. It also helps slow down body and cellular aging thus effectively helping to prevent the resulting problems such as age-related diseases.

In addition to the countless benefits there are no contraindications, which is why you should consult a doctor before undergoing this therapy. Among these are allergic reactions, real insufficiency and risks in case of pregnancy. In any case, it is a therapy that in Italy is followed by many VIPs.

In addition to Belen Rodriguez and Chiara Ferragni, who do not hide that they undergo periodic injections, Tommaso Zorzi and Melissa Satta also use it and many other famous people who claim to derive countless benefits from it. It then happens that when they publish the images with the drip everyone is concerned, but then they explain what it is about, reassuring the followers.

