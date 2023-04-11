Find an explanation for the absence of Belén Rodriguez in Le Iene. The presenter is not in her place in the broadcast because she tested positive for Covid. On Italia1 the video shot in the afternoon behind the scenes.

Belén Rodriguez absent a Hyenas because it turned out positive to Covid. It is the presenter who declares it in a video shot behind the scenes of the broadcast this afternoon, Tuesday 11 April. Belén, sitting on the floor of her dressing room, observed the cameras of the program approaching with some discomfort. With her mouth and nose covered by a mask, the presenter announced the reason why she would not be present in the broadcast.

Belén heartbroken: “I want to work”

To announce the service that would have explained the reason behind the absence of Belén Rodriguez (the second in a month) was Max Angioni: “As you can see, we are alone without Belén. Once again. What’s wrong with Belen? He’s ill? He is fine? Does he hate us? Many things have been said about this absence. This is the truth”. Then the service filmed in the afternoon behind the scenes of the broadcast was broadcast. The presenter, sitting on the floor with her back to her dressing room door, watched heartbroken as the camera approached her and explained: “I want to do Le Iene and instead I have Covid. They made me two swabs. It was fiery red. No, I want to work! I have to go home locked up and instead I want to work. See you next week. I leave my work to my three crazy comedians who of course will never be up to me but you have to settle for it”.

Belén with the mask in the photos on Instagram

Only after the broadcast of the service de Hyenas, Belén showed herself with a mask in some story posted on Instagram. The presenter, still in the dressing room before being able to return to her house, discovered that she was positive only after arriving in the Cologno Monzese studios. So she, armed with protective devices, tried to limit the damage and not spread the virus. With her in the dressing room Cristina and Lollo, respectively her make-up artist and her hair stylist. A few minutes after testing positive for the swab, Belén left the broadcast studios and headed home.