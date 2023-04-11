2023 Asian Wrestling Championships: Greco-Roman wrestling Chinese team adds another bronze 2023-04-11 16:59:45.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Wang Chujie

The 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships will continue in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on the 10th. Cao Liguo of the Chinese team defeated the host player Fidakhmetov in the Greco-Roman wrestling 60kg bronze medal match, adding another medal to the Chinese team.

In the first half of the bronze medal match, Cao Liguo gained a 3-point lead by relying on a transfer and a passive attack by the opponent. In the second half, Cao Liguo defended well in the kneeling penalty and failed to allow Fidakhmetov to get a technical point. Then the Kazakhstan team The proposed penalty challenge failed and Cao Liguo scored another point. At the end of the game, although Fidakhmetov scored another point by pushing his opponent out of bounds, he was unable to recover. In the end, Cao Liguo won 4:2.

Cao Liguo said after the game that this is the first time he played in the positive level (Olympic level) of the Asian Championships, and the goal he set for himself before the game was to strive for the top three.

“Although I was still a little nervous (nervous) on the field today, I basically achieved the goal of participating in the competition, and my self-confidence has been greatly improved. I feel that the gap between myself and the world‘s high-level players is not as big as I imagined. I hope to perform better in the next competition. .” Cao Liguo said.

The 2022 National Championship champion and national team rookie Tan Jian broke into the Greco-Roman wrestling 72kg bronze medal match in this Asian Championship, and finally lost 0:8 to Indian player Vikas; another Chinese team broke into the bronze medal match Contestant Li Yiming lost 2:5 to Japanese player Nara Yuta and missed the Greco-Roman wrestling 97kg medal.

On the 11th, the women’s freestyle wrestling event of this Asian Championship will officially start. The first competition will be the competition of 50, 55, 59, 68, and 76 kg.