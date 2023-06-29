Czech Republic – Ukraine 1:3, Hope is gone, women’s volleyball players will not defend the second place in the European League

In the selection, which has an average age of only twenty years, captain Michaela Mlejnková and all-rounder Gabriela Orvošová were given time off for both semi-final matches. Kateřina Valková, who was injured, was also missing.

“We played the youngest team we’ve ever had. It gave the girls an opportunity to play at such a high level. When you’re not 100 percent focused on every little thing, you’re just going to lose. The girls learned how to mentally deal with losing. by one, two, three points,” stated coach Jannis Athanasopulos.

He gave Oporám time off before the other highlights of the season, the European Championship and Olympic qualification. He criticized the CEV and the FIVB for the way the competitions were organized. “The players don’t get a chance to rest. You might have noticed that we lost a few players because they play the whole year without rest and they injure themselves,” he said.

The Czech volleyball players lost to France in the final last year (0:3), before that they dominated the golden European League in 2012 and 2019.

European Women’s Volleyball League – semi-finals, rematch: Czech Republic – Ukraine 1:3 (22, -11, -22, -16) Referee: Lotová (It.), Michlicová (Poland). Time: 110 min. Spectators: 855. First match 0:3, Ukraine advanced. Lineup and points Czech Republic: Kalhousová 12, Jehlářová 5, Pelikanová 2, Bukovská 12, Koulisiani 7, Brancuská 8, libero Pavlova/Digrinová – Kolářová, Grabovská , Formánková 5, J. Smolková 5, Jedličková 1. Coach: Athanasopulos. Belgium – Sweden 0:3 (-20, -26, -17) First match 2:3, Sweden advanced.