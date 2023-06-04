Belgorod, the announcement of the anti-Putin legionnaires: “Two Russian soldiers captured”. Yellow on the meeting with the governor of the region

Fighting between anti-Putin Russian volunteers and Moscow forces continues in Belgorod. The pro-Ukrainians, reports la Bbcallegedly captured some Russian soldiers in the region bordering Ukraine. This afternoon – Sunday 4 June – the governor of the Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, quoted by Tass he claimed that «Sabotage and reconnaissance groups» had infiltrated. “Fighting is going on on Novaya Tavolzhanka. I hope they will be eliminated», Gladkov wrote on social media also asking the citizens of the region to evacuate the areas affected by the bombings, which have intensified in recent days. “I ask that the inhabitants of the bombed areas, especially those of the Shebekino district, follow the instructions of the authorities and temporarily leave their homes”, is the governor’s appeal, underlining how two women died as a result of yesterday’s bombings, Saturday June 3rd.

The governor of Belgordod did not appear at the meeting with the pro-Ukrainian partisans who had requested an interview with Vyacheslav Gladkov, proposing an “exchange of two prisoners for a few minutes of conversation”. “The governor did not find the courage to meet us,” said the anti-Putin militants, who will hand over their prisoners to Ukraine – reports the English broadcaster. The “Freedom Legion of Russia” had announced its intention to meet Gladkov on Telegram, underlining how today, Sunday 4 June, “is a great Orthodox holiday, the day of the Trinity. And we, representatives of the RDK (the Russian Volunteer Corps, ndr) and the Legion, we offer to exchange two prisoners for a few minutes of conversation with her (Gladkov, ndr) in church”. The objective of the partisans, who according to them would have presented themselves to the meeting “unarmed”, is the exchange of two imprisoned men as a “gesture of good will”, “only for the opportunity – they explained – to speak with you about the fate of Russia, of the pointless bloody war that has been waged for a year and a half and is now unfolding on the territory of its Belgorod region». Thus, the message continues, «today at 17.00 you have the opportunity to chat without weapons and to take home two Russian citizens, ordinary soldiers, whom you and your political leadership sent into this massacre. See you there!», they concluded. The governor’s response was timely, who with a message on Telegram made it known that he would agree to the talks only after an action demonstrating that the soldiers were still alive.

In the morning, pro-Ukrainian Moscow volunteers entered the Shebekino district. This was announced by the same group «Freedom Legion of Russia». “Arriving! The advanced assault group of the Legion and the Rdk (the Russian Volunteer Corps, ed) is entering the suburb of Shebekino. ‘The’ For Russia! For freedom!’” reads the message. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, also expressed his opinion on the entry of anti-Putin militants into the city in southwestern Russia, according to whom «the events in Shebekino should be seen as the future of Russia. In the example of a small town we observe the end of the era of Putin’s stability and the sentence for twenty years of parody by a strong hand, a hand that steals,” the official’s Twitter profile reads. «The Russians – he stresses – should take a closer look… Chaos, lack of governance (fleeing officials), total bombing of residential districts by the Russian army, aggressive mass looting, extortion of money for evacuation , violence of all kinds, illegality of criminal gangs, impotence… And most importantly, a total ignorance of information. After all, what hasn’t been shown on television doesn’t exist, right?” concludes Podolyak.

