One of the most anticipated video game adaptations is the upcoming The Last of Us, which is being produced by HBO. Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the latter of whom has now spoken about the series and how it honors and honors the Naughty Dog game .

“I think people will like[改編]. Of course, I know someone is worried about it. When something is so precious to you as a viewer – as a gamer – of course you worry about adaptations,” Ramsay said to “she knows”.

Ramsay continued “But honestly, I think people are going to love it. It follows the emotional beat of the game very much and has a lot of respect for the game and respect for the game. But[真人版系列改編]brought new life to it. It explores different avenues not explored in the game. I do think people will love it. I hope they do. It was so much fun, such an experience.I hope[觀眾]This experience can also be felt when adventuring with us.

HBO’s The Last of Us will hit theaters sometime next year. While we know that creator Neil Druckmann has been involved with the project and explained how to bring it to life, we still lack an exact release date and trailer.