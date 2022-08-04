TEST MEDICINE 2022

Medicine test 2022: 3 tips from the experts to face the test in the best possible way –

There is about a month to go medical test 2022entrance test to be passed compulsorily to enroll in the single-cycle master’s degree course of the same name, and the aspiring freshmen in these weeks will complete their preparation, reviewing the theory and practicing with simulations.

MEDICINE TEST 2022: 3 TIPS FROM THE EXPERTS



This year, aspiring white coats will face a very different test from previous years. The MUR has in fact eliminated part of the questions of general and logical culture, in favor of disciplinary subjects. According to startup Ed-Tech Futura this change is worrying 82% of aspiring doctors as the subjects most feared by Italian students are precisely those that have undergone an increase in the number of questions: Mathematics and Physics (48%), Chemistry (32%) and Biology (16%)its a sample of 1,700 aspiring doctors.

For this reason Francesco Salvatore, CPO of Futura, has drawn up a list of 3 practical tips for the young aspiring doctors who will support the medical test 2022:

Not only theory but also a lot of practice: in order to progress in the preparation it is important not to limit oneself only to the theoretical study of the exam subjects but to practice with specific exercises, related to the topic just studied, in the first phase of preparation and with complete simulations, including all subjects, in the phase final of the study. Exercises with updated and specific simulations: using the online simulation platforms allows you to optimize your preparation, being able to carry out endless tests that are always updated and corresponding to the new structure of the 2022 test, an element not always guaranteed by paper books. Analysis of own mistakes: A good practice to avoid making the same mistakes multiple times is to analyze the questions in which mistakes are made and try to understand the reason why you did not choose the correct statement. This allows you to think about the notions learned and to assimilate them more.

The Futura platform, for example, provides 30,000 commented quizzes, simulations created ad hoc by our teachers and tests for each subject updated according to ministerial directives and, thanks to artificial intelligence, creates a personalized 360 ° path, providing more and more simulations difficult as preparation progresses.

Futura is currently available exclusively for students enrolled in Accademia dei Test courses.

However, starting from the third week of August, the platform will be offered free of charge to all students, who will be able to practice without limits in view of the admission test to medicine.

All updates on the free trial and registration procedures will be provided on the instagram page @accademiadeitest.

