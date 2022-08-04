Home News Post research postmen for the province of Treviso: here’s how to apply
by admin
The figures will initially be entered with a fixed-term contract

TREVISO. Poste Italiane is looking for postmen in the province of Treviso and throughout the Veneto to be included with a fixed-term contract. The company has made it known in these hours with an official note.

To be able to apply, it says, just enter your curriculum vitae on the web page of institutional site of Postein the “Careers” section dedicated to “Open Positions” which indicates the requirements to be able to participate in the selection.

Candidates will be hired with a fixed-term contract in relation to specific business needs.

The resources identified will deal with postal delivery (parcels, letters, envelopes, registered letters, etc.) in the territorial area of ​​their competence.

