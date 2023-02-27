2022 was a very special year for Benedetta Rossi, who was forced to stop following a delicate health problem… but how is the cook today?

During his career years, Blessed Rossi she had the opportunity to tell her fans with an open heart from many points of view, even when she and Marco Gentili decided to take a long break from work and also from social media.

The couple, therefore, on that occasion revealed that they feel the need to take time for themselves, before recalibrating to leave, but subsequently a new moment of pause has arrived for Rossimade necessary by a delicate health problem, which he also decided to talk about on social media.

The delicate health problem of Benedetta Rossi

During 2022, Benedetta Rossi has decided to take time to dedicate to herself also following a delicate back problemas a result of which the cook was also forced to undergo a delicate back problem discovered so suddenly.

Indeed, the most banal of household chores had become difficult for Rossiuntil the cook realized that it was now necessary to implement immediate solutions, which required surgery: “I had to do it because I had a vertebra that had slipped inside and risked damaging the marrow”. Immediately after the surgery, Blessed Rossi she returned to show herself on social networks and share with her fans what arrived later, and the various updates on her state of health.

How is Benedetta Rossi now?

From the intervention for Blessed Rossi a year has passed, and the rehabilitation for the cook has been long and done and punctuated by rehabilitative gymnastics, which has thus allowed her to return to her daily life rhythms and, in particular, in her beloved kitchen.

To date, therefore, the back problem related to the vertebra slipped inside, it would seem to be a memory for the cook, which intensified her morning walks with Cloud, her faithful adventure companion, much more. Everything, therefore, has returned to normal and even Benedetta Rossi’s fans are back to being serene and happily following all the projects that see the cook at the forefront of the field of Italian food and beverage.

