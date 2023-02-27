The return of Pogba315 days after the last match played with the United shirt, animates a very fast Juve towards the comeback in Europa with three consecutive championship victories. Pending the appeal to the Sports Guarantee College, Allegri he pampers his number 10, but without pressure. «Paul is better, he’s called up tomorrow. If necessary we put him on the field, he doesn’t have a very high but good playing time. I spoke to him as I speak to all players, he must understand that he has an important part of the season to get back on track. He has to find all the incentives to have a good season finale and to give us a hand, when you stop the car for a year it’s not like you turn the key and it goes at the same speed; It requires patience”.

The -15 was metabolized in the locker room, after some initial difficulties: «The team overcame the penalty, after Atalanta we had a reaction, then there was a rebound with Monza and we settled down. We have the mini goal of taking Bologna. We scored 47 points, let’s work on that. We all know that we have to get to the end of the season having scored points to be in the top four, net of penalties. Then we have the semi-final of the Italian Cup and an eighth-final with the quarter-finals in the Bundesliga».

Juventus, the probable formation

Few doubts about training with Di Maria and Vlahovic in attack. «Dusan has plenty of time to improve, Chiellini had a delicious left foot when he finished playing… It’s a matter of repeated training sessions. Apart from Milik, Miretti, Kaio and the disqualified Locatelli, all the others are fine, Bonucci will be on the bench. Chiesa is fine but it is unlikely that he will start as owner. Paredes has alternated good performances with less good ones, he has played a lot at high levels, for us he is an important player. With Turin it’s a dirty game, we have to bring the episodes from our side. Juric’s teams are aggressive, give pressure and attack a lot. We have to descend and not play on tiptoe or we risk catching them. We must be aware of the importance of the race. We on the pitch have to score points to stay in the top four, regardless of what happens outside. For now we are in the top four with one game left. In the Champions League we failed to qualify, we made a mistake”