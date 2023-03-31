Home Health Benjamin Rohrer is the new head of ABDA’s communications department
Benjamin Rohrer is the new head of ABDA’s communications department

ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations

Berlin (ots)

On April 15, 2023, Mr. Benjamin Rohrer (40) will take over as head of the Communications department at ABDA. He is responsible for the press and public relations work of the association and is press spokesman for the ABDA.

Mr. Rohrer has many years of journalistic experience in the areas of health policy and health management. He is currently editor-in-chief of the Pharmazeutische Zeitung. Previously, he worked as an editor for various specialist publishers, including in the pharmaceutical trade press and in PR.

We look forward to working with Mr. Rohrer and wish him every success in his work in our company.

