Beppe Convertini in the hospital: “The face is completely destroyed”

It seems that Beppe Convertini did it involved in a terrible accident while it was driving his motorcycle. Now the man would be rhospitalized for two daysunder observation after major facial surgery to rebuild what is broken. The public found out after iThe face of Linea Verde posted a photo on Instagramexplaining how despite himself he found himself involved in an extremely dangerous accident: “This is what happens to you when you’re on a motorbike and a car cuts you off“, wrote the host.









The accident and hospitalization

Actually the accident must not have occurred in these daysbecause Convertini explained: “In these two weeks I have worked despite a completely destroyed faceblack eye, broken nose, stitches of course for the sense of duty instilled in my family and in my beloved Pugliathe ancient values ​​of our grandmothers and grandfathers: family, work, respect, precisely the sense of duty”. It therefore seems that despite the injuries sustained, the presenter did everything possible not to interrupt the production of the Linea Verde program , but once the main commitments had been unmarked, he had to rush to take care of himself as necessary: You have seen me with eyeglasses trying to cover by recording Linea Verde on Sundaysuno commercials and many other jobs… Ora i stopped for a few days because I could not do otherwise and I had surgery“. Then the conductor’s thoughts turn to others, primarily those who took care of him: “thanks to dr. Scopelliti and the staff of San Fillippo Neri in Rome my nose and eye are back in their place!”. Then the thought of the people more in difficulty than him: “In the hospital there are many meetings with people who are really suffering and need helpor… at least let’s remember to give them a smile… the most important therapy together with prayer!”. Needless to say Beppe’s post soon reached many messages of support and lovedemonstrating the good it continues to do for so many people.