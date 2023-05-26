Home » Relief package: “Limits of what is possible”: Newspaper for municipal economy
Business

Relief package: “Limits of what is possible”: Newspaper for municipal economy

by admin
Relief package: “Limits of what is possible”: Newspaper for municipal economy

In order to curb the massive increase in energy costs for households and companies, the federal government had launched a whole package of measures. When making its decision, however, the state failed to discuss feasibility with the stakeholders involved in advance.

Instead, he made them his vicarious agents without further ado. The implementation requirements set by him completely ignore the technical requirements of the energy suppliers, who are unable to adequately implement this mammoth project., criticizes…

See also  The thirteenth is back to grow, 43 billion more

You may also like

Lease: “There is time until August 31 for...

Federal government wants to increase funding for climate-friendly...

Resolution 33 of 05/22/2023 – Integration of previous...

U.S. Q1 GDP Growth Revised to 1.3% from...

Netflix bans sharing option – so you can...

Ita-Lufthansa, yellow on the signature. Slot tensions

Takeda will invest 100 million euros in Linz...

Angola: Business Forum in Rome, three new economic...

Wu Xiaohui investigates the high-quality development work of...

Götze on the startup package: Comprehensive improvements for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy