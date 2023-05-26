Vukanović on the meeting of Aleksandar Vučić | Info

The List for Justice and Order is the only parliamentary party from Republika Srpska whose leadership will not attend today’s “Serbia of Hope” rally in Belgrade.

They confirmed their presence and support for the meeting in Belgradeleaders of all parliamentary parties whose seat is in Srpska, both ruling and opposition. Individual parties will organize bus transportation membership, supporters and sympathizers.

Nebojsa Vukanović, MP and leader of the List for Justice and Order, is the only one among the better-known political figures in the RS who will not attend the rally. He told Mondo that he thinks that the opposition from RS made a bad move and that by supporting today’s rally, he can only get the better of it.

“I don’t think it’s wise to interfere in the election process in Serbia and support any party, because Serbia is too big. People with dual citizenship who would move from one side of the Drina to the other in an organized manner during the elections could definitely solve the election issue, and the opposition would never defeat the regime that way. Milorad Dodik always cooperates well with those in power, but also with the opposition in Serbia, while the opposition, in my opinion, can only do harm.”

Vukanović, who also has dual citizenship, says he has never voted in Serbia or participated in any rallies.

“It’s all a matter of principle and freedom. It is definitely the position of the List for Justice and Order that we do not interfere in the political affairs of Serbia. No one has ever helped us in any way and we have no debts to anyone, so we can make decisions independently.” claims Vukanović.

He has a similar attitude to the protest organized by the “Movement of Free Citizens”, which was announced on Saturday.

“The people who live there should choose the government, and not have us come to them and participate in any way in those processes,” concluded Vukanović.

The rally called “Serbia of Hope” will be held tonight on the plateau in front of the National Assembly in Belgrade, starting at 7 p.m. The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that the gathering was not party-oriented and invited all citizens of Serbia to, as he stated, a gathering for the future that will show the country’s unity in difficult times. The gathering was officially announced by the Serbian Progressive Party.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the rally.

