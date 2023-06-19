Beppe Grillo insists after the shooting at the M5s rally, teases him on social media with the photo in a balaclava

Military cap, 5-star Movement shirt and holding a sign: «Citizenship brigade: assault unit». After the controversy over yesterday’s speech at the Rome demonstration, Beppe Grillo returns to Instagram and with a post he claims what he said yesterday on stage. Accompanying the photo, the founder of the M5s writes: “Bench repair brigade”. And then in the comments section he adds: “We look forward to the manhole and sidewalk brigades.” The reference is to the words spoken yesterday by Grillo himself during the demonstration against precarious work which took place in the capital and saw the participation – not without some controversy – also of the secretary dem Elly Schlein. “Do you want the leader? Be your own leader. Make the brigades of citizenship. Put on the balaclava and go to do the chores at night. Fix the sidewalks… React, c ** zo», Grillo yelled from the stage yesterday. In the aftermath of his intervention, the controversies continue. In the Pd house, the former regional candidate Alessio D’Amato resigned from the national assembly right after the comedian’s words: «Brigades and balaclavas also not. It was a political mistake to participate in the 5S demonstration,” D’Amato said addressing his party mates. A little later, on Twitter, it was Defense Minister Guido Crosetto who intervened on Grillo’s words: «He had disappeared, off the radar. He has little to say and nothing matters to him. But he has to earn his party “life annuity”. So he invents brigades and balaclavas. So he can go home to Sardinia and leave us to comment. He deserves only indifference and isn’t even funny anymore », writes Crosetto. To come to the defense of the founder of the M5s is Giuseppe Conte, who today speaks of a “formula that Grillo has used on other occasions and has been exploited”. Even yesterday, immediately after the demonstration, the president of the Movement had branded the controversy over Grillo’s words as a “ridiculous chorus of indignation”.

