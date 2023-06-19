A Serbian tourist saved a Romanian woman on Lefkada | Info

A man from Serbia, who was vacationing on Lefkada with his family, saved the life of a Romanian woman on Saturday, for which he was declared a hero, local media reports.

Unfortunately, the husband of the rescued woman drowned when he was swept away by strong waves while taking a selfie with his wife in the sea at the popular Katizma beach. Eyewitnesses’ details of the tragedy are frightening. There were many who wanted to help the man who was trying to save himself, but in the end he did not succeed because the waves were huge.

At first, according to eyewitnesses, the Romanian couple, like many others who were on the beach, tried to take a selfie in the water. The waves, however, carried away the unfortunate man and his wife. According to the testimony of a Serbian tourist who was there with his family and has not yet recovered from the shock, the married couple were taking photos when the woman was pulled deeper into the sea by the waves.

“I immediately ran and tried to catch her, despite my wife and daughter screaming. At one point we were both under water and I think a wave washed us ashore. Then some people took her from my hands and dragged her onto the sand to a safe area. Then we realized that her husband was gone because the woman started screaming“, he said.

Unfortunately, the unfortunate Romanian did not survive the fight with the waves. The identity of the Serbian hero is not yet known.

