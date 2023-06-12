Home » Berlusconi, fourth day at the San Raffaele. All the children arrive in the hospital | Desperate health conditions
Berlusconi, fourth day at the San Raffaele. All the children arrive in the hospital | Desperate health conditions

Berlusconi, fourth day at the San Raffaele. All the children arrive in the hospital | Desperate health conditions

Fourth day of hospitalization today for Silvio Berlusconi at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where according to the doctors he spent another “quiet” night in the ordinary hospital ward. The former premier entered the facility last Friday to undergo “scheduled tests” related to chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which he has been suffering for some time.

All the family members have arrived at the San Raffaele hospital to visit the Knight. A signal that raises particular concern for Berlusconi’s health. At the moment, the dissemination of a medical bulletin is not yet foreseen

