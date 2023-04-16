Home » Berlusconi leaves intensive care: he is in an ordinary hospitalization ward
Berlusconi leaves intensive care: he is in an ordinary hospitalization ward

The health conditions of the patron of Monza are constantly improving, hospitalized since 5 April

Silvio Berlusconi left the intensive care unit and was transferred to an ordinary hospital ward at the San Raffaele hospital where he has been hospitalized since 5 April. The conditions of the current patron of Monza have been reported to improve steadily in recent days, after hospitalization was made necessary by complications due to a chronic form of leukemia.

Yesterday the personal doctor and head of the intensive care unit Alberto Zangrillo spoke of a calm situation, confirming the clinical progress. “If I went to see Genoa and now I’m leaving, you draw your own conclusions”, the words granted to journalists. Today Berlusconi received a visit from his daughter Marina and Fedele Confalonieri.

April 16, 2023 (change April 16, 2023 | 5:45 pm)

