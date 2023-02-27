Gala evening in Paris where the Best FIFA Football Awards are presented, this year at the seventh edition. Here are all the winners. Please note that the period taken into consideration to evaluate the seasons of the participants goes from 8 August 2021 to 18 December 2022.

Prizes awarded:

– The Best FIFA – Top player a Lionel Messi who beat Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé

– The Best FIFA – Best player ad Alexia whores who beat out Beth Mead and Alex Morgan

– The Best FIFA – Best Men’s Coach a Lionel staircases who beat Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti

– The Best FIFA – Premio Puskás, Best goal of the year to Marcin Oleksy who beat Dimitri Payet and Richarlison;

– The Best FIFA – Best male goalkeeperand to Emiliano Martinez who beat Yassine Bounou and Thibaut Courtois

– The Best FIFA – Best Female Goalkeeper a Mary Earps who beat Ann-Katrin Berger and Christiane Endler.

– The Best FIFA – Best Female Coach in Sarina Wiegman who beat Sonia Bompastor and Pia Sundhage

Il The Best FIFA Fan Award which rewards the best fan has been awarded to Argentina fans who beat those of Japan and Abdullah Alsulmi, a fan who had walked 1,600 km from Jeddah, his hometown, to Doha, for the World Cup;

Space also for the awarding of the 11 best men’s and women’s football:

The Top 11 The Best FIFA Men is made up of: Courtois, Hakimi, Cancelo, Van Dijk, De Bruyne, Modric, Casemiro, Messi, Mbappé, Benzema, Haaland.

The Top 11 The Best FIFA Women is made up of: Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Maria Leon, Leah Williamson, Wendie Renard, Alexia Putellas, Keira Walsh, Lena Oberdof, Alex Morgan, Sam Kerr, Beth Mead.

A special award went to Luka Lochoshvili. The Cremonese player was awarded “The Best FIFA – Fair play” for saving Georg’s life Teigl with an immediate intervention on the pitch during the match of the Austrian championship between Austria Vienna e Wolfsberger.

The evening opened with thanks from President Infantino to Qatar for hosting the last soccer World Cup and with the memory of Sinisa MihajlovicGianluca Vialli e Pele. To these a posthumous award was conferred, delivered from Ronaldo to Marcia Cibele Aokithird wife of the former Brazilian star.