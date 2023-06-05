Printable version

Press release no. 35

Release date June 5, 2023

Carabinieri, Minister Schillaci: “Best wishes to the women and men of the Arma, thanks to the Nas”

“On the occasion of the 209th anniversary of its foundation, I extend my best wishes to all the women and men of the Carabinieri, an essential safeguard of the values ​​of our nation and always a model of safety, tradition, history and culture”.

This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci.

“I also want to express special thanks to the Carabinieri of the Command for the Protection of Health for their professionalism, self-sacrifice and daily commitment to defending public health and supporting the whole community”.