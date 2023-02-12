It seems that the cultivation of asparagus originated in the Eden valley, subsequently spreading to ancient Egypt and Asia Minor over 2000 years ago, and later throughout the Mediterranean. The Romans already mentioned asparagus in their manuals as early as 200 BC, and showed its cultivation in detail. The asparagus was mentioned by Theophrastus, Cato, Pliny and Apicius. In particular, these last two accurately represented not only the method of cultivation, but also that of preparation.

Beware of the contraindications of asparagus: here’s what they are

Asparagus includes lots of water and minimal calories: only 25 Kcal per 100 grams. They are full of minerals, vitamins and vegetable fibers. They have different beneficial properties, among which they support diuresis. In fact, asparagus contains high levels of an amino acid called asparagine, a natural diuretic that helps the body to expel excess sodium, and potassium, which helps hinder fluid stagnation and consolidate blood pressure.

In fact, for this reason, these vegetables are particularly suitable for fighting cellulite and water retention, for those who follow a diet aimed at weight loss and for those who suffer from edema or hypertension. They are also full of antioxidants, asparagus is quite valid for counteracting the signs of aging and slowing down the process of biological age advancement. Asparagus also helps counteract the cognitive decline of our brain, thanks to the presence of folic acid and vitamin B12, indispensable allies to support the nervous system and to defend brain neurons from oxidative damage, decay and degenerative diseases.

Asparagus is also not recommended for those suffering from cystitis, kidney stones, prostatitis, renal insufficiency and nephritis. They are also not recommended for people with gout and hyperuricemia. Furthermore, they can be allergenic, as they are part of the Liliaceae, the same family as onions, garlic and leeks. Due to the presence of purines and auric acid, these vegetables are also to be avoided in case of gout and hyperuricemia. Finally, beware of allergies, in fact asparagus, together with onion, garlic and leek, are part of the Liliaceae family.