A few days ago, SMIC released its Q4 and full-year financial reports for 2022. The annual sales revenue was US$7.2733 billion (approximately RMB 49.29 billion), an increase of 33.6% compared to US$5.4431 billion in 2021. The profit attributable to the company’s owners was 1.8179 billion billion U.S. dollars (about 12.32 billion yuan), an increase of 6.8% compared to 1.7018 billion U.S. dollars in 2021.

In addition to the current fab, SMIC is still vigorously building four fabs, including SMIC Shenzhen, SMIC Beijing, SMIC Lingang and SMIC Xiqing. Some have started trial production, and some are still under construction.

In the process of SMIC’s research and development and manufacturing of chips, talents are a key link. At this financial report meeting, SMIC also responded to the situation of the company’s talent reserve.

SMIC said that there are currently more than 10,000 engineers and more than 20,000 R&D personnel. The company has sufficient talent reserves in recent years.

Last year, SMIC’s brain drain rate was lower than the industry average.

SMIC said that we have a very good business platform,At the same time, it can provide employees and engineers with good living conditions and welfare conditions.I believe that engineers in mainland China will give priority to platforms like SMIC.

Beijing, Tianjin, Shenzhen, and Shanghai now have new projects, and now they also have plans to recruit engineers, and the registrations are full.