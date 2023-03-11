Home Health Bills, the government is studying a new “family bonus”: discounts for those who consume less energy
Bills, the government is studying a new “family bonus”: discounts for those who consume less energy

Against the expensive bills, the government is allegedly evaluating a “families bonus”, which could become operational from July 2023 with an energy saving incentive system based on consumption. A plan anticipated by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti which also provides for the extension of the “social bonus” to April with the confirmation of the current Isse thresholds. Initiatives that will be “evaluated with caution” Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin told Skytg24, however strong from the expected drop in bills according to Arera projections which will allow the government to save part of the funds used so far to calm bills. From next month, the Mef would therefore aim to renew the social bonus for families below the Isee threshold of 15 thousand euros, which has so far involved 8 million users, of which 5 million for electricity and 3.5 for gas. Businesses will still be able to take advantage of the tax credit, but remodulated on the price of gas. In this way, the government aims to set a threshold beyond which the “discount” increases, while below it is not foreseen. The maximum ceiling would remain that already envisaged in the Budget law on tax credits, bringing them to 45% for energy and gas-intensive companies and 35% for shops.

The family bonus

The family bonus, on the other hand, would start from the second half of the current year, however awaiting Arera’s feasibility projections. According to internal sources cited by the Corriere della Sera, the new bonus that aims to reward those who save the most should develop with a division into two parts of the value of the bills: one based on the current market price and the other on the subsidized price. Discounts which, however, for the moment are greeted with skepticism by consumer associations, as explained by the president of the National Consumer Union, Massimiliano Dona: «No to making fun of consumers! It is clear that if the discounts remained only for those who consume less than this year, it would be a ploy and an excuse not to renew the tax cut on bills. Since this year was the hottest winter ever, the Italians have turned on the heating for 15 days less and one hour less a day due to the Cingolani measures, no family will be able to save on consumption gas of this thermal season. Not to mention that, given the heart attack bills, everyone has already done miracles to save on both electricity and gas».

