Bio-Gate AG signs LOI for trauma implants with North American medical device manufacturer

Nuremberg/Bremen, July 31, 2023 – Bio-Gate AG (ISIN DE000BGAG981), a leading provider of innovative technologies and individual solutions for health and hygiene, has signed a preliminary agreement (LOI, letter-of -Intent) completed. The medical device manufacturer intends to use Bio-Gate’s “HyProtect” coating process for its own implants in human medicine after the FDA approval process.

With the North American manufacturer of medical products, Bio-Gate has gained another important company as a partner for its “HyProtect” coating technology and can open up significant growth potential in applications for human medicine. The company sees the repeatedly documented interest of leading suppliers from the medical technology industry in Bio-Gate’s HyProtect coating as strong evidence of the high relevance of the technology.

Bio-Gate uses “HyProtect” technology to coat medical devices with an ultra-thin layer containing polysiloxane and silver. The release of silver ions ensures an antibacterial effect without changing the product properties, such as biocompatibility or biomechanical behavior. The infection data on the previous use of “HyProtect” are very positive, especially for implants in individual care in human medicine and also serially in veterinary medicine.

Financial calendar 2023

Beginning of September: Half-Year Group Report as of June 30, 2023

15./16. November: MKK Munich

About Bio Gate AG

The health technology company Bio-Gate AG is a leading provider of innovative technologies and products for health, infection control and hygiene that can make living together safer, more carefree and healthier and improve the well-being of every individual. It specializes in equipping materials and surfaces with antiviral, antimicrobial or biologically active properties. Bio-Gate AG refines materials and products, especially from medical technology, such as the coating of implants or wound dressings. In addition, dermatological active cosmetics and wound care products as well as consumer and industrial products are made antiviral, antimicrobial or biologically effective with the Bio-Gate technologies and are thus upgraded in a unique way.

