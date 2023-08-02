Environmental protection – Earth Overshoot Day: Greens fear the consequences of resource consumption

.

Berlin (German news agency) – In view of the Earth Overshoot Day this Wednesday, climate politician Lisa Badum (Greens) warns of the consequences of excessive resource consumption. “To permanently live beyond one’s own means leads to ruin,” Badum told the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

The consequences of the earth overload can be seen every day in heat crises in southern Europe and forest fires around the world. “It’s time that all parties finally draw the right conclusions from this. We need the conversion to environmentally friendly agriculture, alternatives to short-lived packaging and a climate protection law that stimulates the necessary reduction in emissions in traffic,” said the politician. Olaf in der Beek, climate policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, told the newspaper that the focus must be on reducing global greenhouse gas emissions. “The instrument of choice should be emissions trading with a strict CO2 cap.” The “merciless principle of supply and demand and the pressure of competition” are pushing out products that are harmful to the climate. Earth Overshoot Day marks the point in the year when humans consume more resources than the earth can regenerate. If all countries were consuming as many resources as Germany, Earth Overshoot Day would have been on May 4th.

