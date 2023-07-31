Home » Biosigma Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 4856/2023 of 28.06.2023
Health

Biosigma Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 4856/2023 of 28.06.2023

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4856/2023 of 06.28.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3052/2023 proposed by Biosigma Spa against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations between State, Regions and Provinces, Veneto Region and against the Region Valle D’Aosta, Local Health Authority 2 “Marca Trevigiana”.

Attachments:

Biosigma Spa v Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Section III Quater n 4856 of 28062023.zip (ZIP 1.06 Mb)

See also  should be extended immediately also to lysosomal storage diseases |

You may also like

A new vaccine hits Alzheimer’s disease at its...

The Effects of Burning Bay Leaves: Ritual or...

Dangerous burn-on syndrome forces life in the fast...

Is Your Web Browser Compatible? Learn What to...

Instructions with products from the drugstore

55.3% of Italians approve of organ donation for...

Open Letter Urges Calabria Region President to Prioritize...

FutureMeds points the way: The first European network...

Eumedica Srl / Ministry of Health

Climate change also puts a strain on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy