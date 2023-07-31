Home » This is how Jennifer Lopez looks on her 54th birthday – EntornoInteligente
News

This is how Jennifer Lopez looks on her 54th birthday – EntornoInteligente

by admin
This is how Jennifer Lopez looks on her 54th birthday – EntornoInteligente

At 54 years old, Jennifer Lopez looks younger and more radiant than ever.

To celebrate her birthday, the Puerto Rican shared two spectacular outfits on the networks that showed her curves and her eternal beauty.

Scroll to continue content

“Birthday cheer… All month long! It’s always a good day when Lola comes to play… », he captioned his post, referring to his new venture Delola.

In the photos, we see the diva from the Bronx dancing on a table with her guests while wearing a divine metallic garment. Chosen with the help of her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the backless silver Gucci gown complemented her JLo glow wonderfully.

In other photos, we see the actress showing off her toned abdomen with a bikini that left us speechless. Made by Valentino, the black and green print bikini costs almost a thousand dollars.

IG/Jennifer Lopez

She completed the summer look with a sarong in the same design, a chic hat and golden jewellery.

IG/Jennifer Lopez

The JLo Beauty founder has had a lot to celebrate this month, as she also marked her first wedding anniversary to Ben Affleck on July 16 while rocking another Valentino look for a romantic date with her husband.

See also  Shiva baby and Run, daughters in difficulty - Piero Zardo

You may also like

Dollar dropped from $3,900 and reached levels of...

U3O8 wanted!: Uranium values ​​before the big bang!

Dorsay store said goodbye to the city of...

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Accuses Haitian Elites...

RPF constable shot four people including ASI in...

UK announces 100 oil and gas exploration licenses

Perk Labs Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results Seite...

Man kidnapped in Arauca on June 20 was...

Magnificence on a scale of 1:12 in Starhemberg...

Employing minor domestic workers should be made a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy