This is how Jennifer Lopez looks on her 54th birthday – EntornoInteligente

At 54 years old, Jennifer Lopez looks younger and more radiant than ever.

To celebrate her birthday, the Puerto Rican shared two spectacular outfits on the networks that showed her curves and her eternal beauty.

“Birthday cheer… All month long! It’s always a good day when Lola comes to play… », he captioned his post, referring to his new venture Delola.

In the photos, we see the diva from the Bronx dancing on a table with her guests while wearing a divine metallic garment. Chosen with the help of her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the backless silver Gucci gown complemented her JLo glow wonderfully.

In other photos, we see the actress showing off her toned abdomen with a bikini that left us speechless. Made by Valentino, the black and green print bikini costs almost a thousand dollars.

She completed the summer look with a sarong in the same design, a chic hat and golden jewellery.

The JLo Beauty founder has had a lot to celebrate this month, as she also marked her first wedding anniversary to Ben Affleck on July 16 while rocking another Valentino look for a romantic date with her husband.

