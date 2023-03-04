© iStock.com/dolgachov

Bisoprolol is an active ingredient from the group of beta blockers, which is used, among other things, to treat high blood pressure and angina pectoris. The most common side effects of bisoprolol include headache, dizziness, and fatigue. If the active ingredient is suddenly discontinued, more severe side effects can also occur. In this article you can find out exactly what bisoporol is used for, what effect and side effects the drug causes and how the active ingredient is dosed.

Beta blockers bisoprolol

The active ingredient bisoprolol is a so-called Antihypertensive and belongs to the group of beta-blockers (beta-receptor blockers). It is used to treat essential high blood pressure and stable chronic angina pectoris. In addition, bisoprolol can be used together with other medications in chronic heart failure (cardiac insufficiency). The active substance is available in the form of tablets.

effect of bisoprolol

Active substances from the group of beta blockers occupy the beta receptors in the heart. This allows the hormones Adrenaline and noradrenaline no longer dock at these receptors. In the body, adrenaline and noradrenaline ensure, among other things, that cardiac output and blood pressure rise.

Taking beta-blockers such as bisoprolol makes the heart beat slower and less powerful, and blood pressure drops. In addition, the heart uses less energy and oxygen, which reduces symptoms typical of angina pectoris, such as breathing difficulties and pain in the heart area.

Bisoprolol side effects

Just like with other active ingredients, side effects can also occur when taking bisoprolol. Very often in people with chronic heart failure, a severely slow heartbeat (bradycardia) is the result. Symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, sensory disturbances, tiredness and exhaustion often occur as side effects. Gastrointestinal complaints such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and abdominal pain are also common.

Occasionally, the following side effects may also occur while taking the beta-blocker:

Confusion, mood swings, depression and trouble sleeping

Circulatory disorders in arms and hands as well as legs and feet

Muscle weakness and joint disorders (arthropathy)

Disturbed heart function and drop in blood pressure when getting up from a sitting or lying position

Rarely, after taking bisoprolol, side effects such as reduced tear flow (dry eyes), an increase in blood lipids, breathing disorders, sweating, erectile dysfunction and weight gain occur.

In the event of severe side effects, ACE inhibitors can be considered as an alternative form of therapy after consulting a doctor.

Weight gain can indicate water retention

Weight gain is also one of the possible side effects of bisoprolol, since on the one hand the calorie consumption decreases due to the slowing of the heartbeat. On the other hand, a slow heartbeat can promote water retention in the body. Then the weight gain is usually noticeably fast. If you gain one or more kilos within a few days, you should therefore seek medical advice. Breathing problems or swollen feet can also be warning signs.

When does bisoprolol become dangerous?

Do you have a overdose Bisoprolol consumed, you should seek medical advice immediately. Because depending on how high the dose was, serious side effects can occur. These include a severe drop in blood pressure (hypotension), a slow heartbeat, cardiac muscle weakness and low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). In addition, acute cardiac insufficiency and spasms of the respiratory tract (bronchospasm) can occur. People who are already being treated for chronic heart failure are particularly at risk of such complications.

Even if bisoprolol abruptly dismissed it can lead to dangerous side effects. These include reduced blood flow to the heart muscle with renewed aggravation of angina pectoris myocardial infarction and high blood pressure that recurs quickly.

Discontinue bisoprolol gradually

Neither the dose of bisoprolol should be changed nor the beta-blocker discontinued without consulting a doctor. Otherwise, a worsening of the state of health can be the result.

If bisoprolol is to be discontinued, this is usually done via a gradually lowering the dose. It usually takes between three and ten days before the active ingredient can be completely discontinued.

Dosing of bisoprolol

How exactly bisoprolol is dosed must be individually determined by the doctor treating you. Therefore, please understand the following information on dosage as general guidelines only. In general, when taking it, start with a low dose, which can then be gradually increased if necessary. Bisoprolol is available in dosages ranging from 1.25 to 10 mg.

Since bisoporol has a fairly long half-life in the body, a single dose per day is sufficient. This usually takes place in the morning, just before or with breakfast.

If bisoprolol is used to treat high blood pressure or angina pectoris, it is usually used with a Dose of 1.25 mg bisoprolol per day began. If necessary, the dose can be increased to 10 mg per day. In exceptional cases, a further increase in the dose is possible. If there is only slight high blood pressure, the administration of 2.5 mg bisoprolol can already be sufficient.

Updated: 02/24/2023



Author*in:

Kathrin Mehner, medical editor