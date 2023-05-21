Home » Bitter land today, the summary of Saturday 20 May – Bitter land
Bitter land today, the summary of Saturday 20 May – Bitter land

Bitter land today, the summary of Saturday 20 May – Bitter land

Bitter land, the summary of the May 20 episode

The short story of what happened during the episode broadcast on Saturday 20 May on Canale 5




In the latest episode of Turkish soap opera Bitter landaired Saturday 20 maggio on Channel 5, Hunkar suspects the anonymous complaint is coming from Behice. Fekeli also seems to have the same suspicion, but Behice doesn’t seem involved. Mujgan cameras Zuleyha and Yilmaz during their conversation where Yilmaz explains what happened with Ercument.
Uzum chiama Pope Gaffur for the first time, after spending a happy day with him.

In the video above it is possible to relive the most important moments of the episode of 20 maggio.

The new episodes of the Turkish soap opera Bitter land they go on air Monday to Friday at 2.10pm e Saturday and Sunday at 3pm premiered on Canale 5 and in streaming live and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.

20 maggio 2023

