Bitter land today, the summary of Sunday 16 April – Bitter land

TV SERIES

The short story of what happened during the episode broadcast on Sunday 16 April on Canale 5



In the latest episode of Turkish soap opera Bitter landaired Sunday 16th April on Channel 5, Zuleyha cannot bear the idea that Hunkar, after destroying her life, can fulfill her dream of marrying Fekeli. As, he tells Fekeli everything he has been through because of Hunkar and Fekeli, distraught, cancel the wedding.

Zuleyha goes to Sabahattin to tell him what happened, but he doesn’t know what Mujgan is listening to their conversation.

In the video above, you can relive the highlights of the April 16 episode.

The new episodes of the Turkish soap opera Bitter land they go on air Monday to Friday at 2.10pm e Saturday and Sunday at 3pm premiered on Canale 5 and in streaming live and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON MEDIASET INFINITY MAGAZINE

WATCH MORE VIDEOS



