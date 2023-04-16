Bitter land, today’s episode April 15 streaming – Bitter land

TV SERIES

The latest episodes of the soap broadcast on Canale 5 are available on the Mediaset Infinity website



In the latest episodes of the soap opera Bitter land (original title: Once Upon a Time Cukurova), in onda Saturday 15th April on Canale 5, Zuleyha tries to make Demir understand that keeping Azize away from Hunkar is also a punishment for the grandmother, but the man does not want to listen to reason.

Hunkar, estranged from Demir, who also forbids her to see her mother Azize, prepares the documents for the marriage together with Fekeli. Demir bans Hunkar from the firm.

They are Mediaset Infinity all the episodes already aired and the previews of the next episodes are also available on demand. On the same site you can find some curiosities about Bitter landfrom the locations to the huge production behind the making of the series.

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON MEDIASET INFINITY MAGAZINE

WATCH MORE VIDEOS



