Home » Bitter land, today’s episode April 15 streaming – Bitter land
Health

Bitter land, today’s episode April 15 streaming – Bitter land

by admin
Bitter land, today’s episode April 15 streaming – Bitter land

TV SERIES

Bitter land, the episodes of April 15 in streaming

The latest episodes of the soap broadcast on Canale 5 are available on the Mediaset Infinity website

In the latest episodes of the soap opera Bitter land (original title: Once Upon a Time Cukurova), in onda Saturday 15th April on Canale 5, Zuleyha tries to make Demir understand that keeping Azize away from Hunkar is also a punishment for the grandmother, but the man does not want to listen to reason.

Hunkar, estranged from Demir, who also forbids her to see her mother Azize, prepares the documents for the marriage together with Fekeli. Demir bans Hunkar from the firm.

They are Mediaset Infinity all the episodes already aired and the previews of the next episodes are also available on demand. On the same site you can find some curiosities about Bitter landfrom the locations to the huge production behind the making of the series.

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON MEDIASET INFINITY MAGAZINE

WATCH MORE VIDEOS


April 15, 2023

See also  Chrome Manifest V3 Protocol Accused of Limiting Ad Blocking, Firefox Will Take a Different Approach | T Kebang

You may also like

Fabrizio Corona’s letter to Massimo Giletti

Federal Minister Hermann Gröhe at the 118th German...

here is the “unprecedented” study on aggression and...

Tesla: a new price cut

New German antibiotic resistance strategy

from 2025 Lancia’s return to sportiness

Sparkling water: does it make you fat? Here...

“Olindo and Rosa are innocent, scientific evidence exonerates...

«Elimination of special protection is my goal»

Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe visits the 68th...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy