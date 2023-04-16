Bitter land, today’s episode April 15 streaming – Bitter land

TV SERIES
Bitter land, the episodes of April 15 in streaming
The latest episodes of the soap broadcast on Canale 5 are available on the Mediaset Infinity website
Hunkar, estranged from Demir, who also forbids her to see her mother Azize, prepares the documents for the marriage together with Fekeli. Demir bans Hunkar from the firm.
They are Mediaset Infinity all the episodes already aired and the previews of the next episodes are also available on demand. On the same site you can find some curiosities about Bitter landfrom the locations to the huge production behind the making of the series.
April 15, 2023