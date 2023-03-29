The black dots on the windshield are not just aesthetics, they are there for a specific reason even if many ignore it and do not know what they are for.

Cars are born many secrets, like any other medium, we often see elements every day and yet we don’t ask the question of why they are there at all, whether they have an actual purpose or not. In general, it is possible to say with certainty that every choice, even those of an aesthetic nature, are never made by chance but are functional to the rest.

When it comes to means of transportation the safety it has a truly fundamental role and it is for this reason that those dots are part of a meticulous study which has led to the refinement of various aspects in the latest generation cars.

Black dots on the windshield: what they are and what they are for

The black dots on the windscreen they are identical to those found in the rear window. Older cars don’t have them but newer ones have a nice bundle of dots covering the bottom. Their purpose is to offer driving comfort and also greater safety.

Certainly on the windshields we also find the logos and the brands and those have no function but in the case of the black dots there is a precise reason. These small dots are distinctly recognizable and have various functions, which is why over the years they have been progressively adapted to the needs. Basically they are made with one ceramic glaze which is the same used for the black outline of the windshield and rear window.

So the dots are linked precisely to the glass structure and guarantee: safety, functionality and comfort. The first task from the point of view functional is to create one transition zone from the frame, in fact there is a transition from the darkest to the lightest part. This is for both UV and heat. In fact, the sealant is made of polyurethane and in this way the glasses are glued and firm in any case but it is also a heat shield.

The windshield dots also have a practical function that is, they are used in the movement of the windscreen wipers to guarantee a cleaning bigger and faster. In fact, thanks to their presence, it is possible to defrost the windows quickly, especially in winter when ice forms. By creating friction, the ice is broken and the car is cleaned immediately. The last factor is that of safety, in fact we also find them near the mirror. Acting as sun filter they can help the driver in any condition, even when the glare is too strong.