Bladder cancer, specific tissue genetic test coming soon – CorriereQuotidiano.it

20 June 2023 – Over 300,000 Italians, about one sixth women, live with a bladder cancer, which represents 3% of all cancers and is the second urological cancer in men after that of the prostate. A disease that has recorded an increase of 8 percent in the last year alone and that it is essential to identify early, and above all in a precise way, with a genomic analysis that defines its molecular profile. For this reason, a test will be developed (for IVD diagnostic in vitro use) capable of detecting genetic alterations, with predictive value, aimed at treatment with molecular target therapies. This is a highly effective test through a rapid analysis procedure that takes only three hours, using Real-Time PCR technology. This will allow doctors, based on its genetic composition, to direct patients towards personalized pharmacological treatments with molecular target therapies. The upcoming test is the result of a collaboration agreement between Diatech Pharmacogenomics and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV aimed at improving access to precision medicine for patients with bladder cancer.

“In recent years the attention of research has increasingly focused on the development of new diagnostic tests capable of detecting gene alterations of predictive value in oncology – explains Oliva Alberti, CEO of Diatech–. At the same time, an increasing number of ‘intelligent’ drugs are already available and will soon be introduced, capable of targeting specific gene mutations, with a great positive impact on the quality of life of oncological patients and with the aim of making tumor pathologies more and more curable. This is a completely new test for bladder cancer and we are happy to start this new collaboration with Janssen. In Diatech Pharmacogenetics we aim to generate added value on several fronts for all patients fighting against cancer, through the use of a multidisciplinary approach”.