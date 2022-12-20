From today there is a registry of metastatic urothelial tumors, which affect the bladder, ureters and renal pelvis. This new, important tool for understanding the disease is announced by the Federation of Italian Cooperative Oncology Groups (FICOG). Among urothelial tumours, the most frequent is bladder cancer which represents the 12th tumor by incidence in the world and continues to have a high mortality and morbidity, despite the fact that in recent years therapeutic advances have contributed to the reduction of mortality. To know the impact of this pathology and its treatments, FICOG, with the unconditional support of Gilead, has deemed it necessary to create the National Registry of Metastatic Urothelial Carcinomas, which will be useful to patients, doctors and the health system.

Why a specific register for advanced cases

The registry has multiple purposes: to improve knowledge on these neoplasms, to understand which treatments are used in clinical practice and if they comply with the guidelines, to analyze the prognostic impact of the therapies and what the patients’ needs are. The National Registry on metastatic urothelial tumors will therefore have a high scientific value and a great impact on public health.

“We are proud to have launched the first national registry for advanced stage urothelial tumors, an important tool that aims to promote correct information on these neoplasms and increase the level of awareness of institutions, healthcare professionals and all citizens – underlines Carmine Pinto, President of FICOG -. The Registry will allow for the sharing and exchange of data, essential in implementing the control strategy for these pathologies. The choice of treatments and the entire course of care must be evaluated by a multidisciplinary team. Thanks to the teamwork of oncologists, urologists, surgeons, radiotherapists, pathologists and molecular biologists, we can guarantee the best assistance”.

Bladder cancer

Bladder cancer affects around 29,200 people in Italy every year, especially after the age of 50. “It is a complex, dangerous and, above all, insidious form of cancer. It presents non-specific symptoms and, unlike breast or colorectal cancer, there are no screening programs for the population that can allow early diagnosis”, recalls Giuseppe Procopio, Director of the Prostate Program and Genitourinary Medical Oncology Foundation IRCCS Istituto Nazionale dei Tumors of Milan: “Prevention, therefore, is fundamental and passes through healthy lifestyles”. Chemotherapy is the most commonly used strategy in patients with advanced disease. Treatment modalities integrated with radiotherapy are also available, in multidisciplinary therapeutic pathways. “However, important perspectives are opening up – concludes the oncologist – thanks to immunotherapy and antibody-drug conjugates”.