Bladder cancer, the signature spot at the Fara Film Festival

Early diagnosis of bladder cancer will be the protagonist Faras Film Festival, held from today to 23 July in Fara In Sabina (Rieti). Between feature- and short films, workshops, masterclasses with Puppets Avati, Sergio Rubini, Ornella Muti e Asia Argentoin fact, the spot directed by the award-winning director will also be screened Fabrizio Mari and played by Mauro Negri, film and theater actor. The title of the video is “Stop at red”: a metaphor that refers to the red traffic light, which forces the protagonist to stop in which he understands that the priority of his life, at that moment, is no longer going to the work appointment, but to the doctor.

The spot

Synopsis: One morning like many Fabio wakes up, goes to the bathroom and sees blood in his urine. He notices it, but he doesn’t seem to mind. Then that red light and a moment of lucidity, in which he realizes that there is time to lose. In fact, blood in the urine can be a sign of bladder cancer: an important signal, often underestimated due to lack of knowledge or fear.

Bladder cancer

Like Fabio, every year about 29,000 people in Italy “see red” and the video is part of a campaign that aims to increase the awareness and sensitivity of the population, patients and doctors on bladder cancer, on the importance of not underestimating the symptoms and of contacting the family doctor or urologist in the presence of alarm bells. An early diagnosis, in fact, allows timely intervention when the tumor is not yet advanced.

The initiative is promoted by the PaLiNUro association – Patients Free from UROthelial Neoplasms (on whose site you can see the spot), with the unconditional sponsorship of Astellas and with the patronage of the Italian Association of Radiotherapy and Clinical Oncology (AIRO), the Italian Urologists Association (AURO), the Italian College of Primary Oncologists and Hospital Doctors (CIPOMO), the Italian Federation of General Practitioners (FIMMG), the AIOM Foundation (Italian Association of Medical Oncologists), the Italian Society of Urology (SIU), and the Italian Society of Urological Oncology (SIUrO).

