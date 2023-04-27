Bladder tumor diagnosis: women increasingly affected – gentle removal with new TULA laser therapy

International Bladder Cancer Month May: Women are becoming more and more frequently diagnosed with bladder cancer and it is usually more severe than men

Jena, April 27, 2023 – Men are still affected more frequently, but the trend is clearly upwards for women: we are talking about bladder cancer. The renowned urologist Dr. medical In an interview on biolitec’s new TULA laser therapy, Arne Behm from Frankfurt traces this phenomenon back to socio-cultural change: “Typical risk factors for bladder tumors are smoking, working with certain chemical substances or chronic (permanent) inflammation in the bladder.” Since women have increasingly broadened their careers in recent decades, the increasing practice of manual and industrial jobs and thus regular contact with these chemical substances could be a trigger for this development. “Furthermore, the proportion of women who smoke has increased,” adds Dr. About this.

Just as noteworthy as the increasing number of female diseases is the often more advanced stage in women compared to men at the time of diagnosis. The Medical University of Vienna has conducted extensive research on this topic in recent years. Doctors see one reason for the more advanced stage of patients in the fact that women often associate their symptoms with a bladder infection or a urinary tract infection and therefore only visit a urologist later.1 For other biological reasons, too, women develop bladder cancer comparatively more severely than men . It is all the more important to draw attention to this during May, the international bladder cancer month, and to encourage patients to consult a urologist at an early stage! Because: Bladder tumors can be treated very well in the early stages, before they grow together with the bladder muscle.

Another piece of good news is that these superficial bladder tumors make up the vast majority. And with the TULA laser therapy, there is now a real alternative to classic tumor removal using an electric loop for the first time. Laser therapy can be carried out directly during the cystoscopy and offers a number of advantages:

-It can be carried out on an outpatient basis in the specialist practice

-The procedure can be performed completely without anesthesia

-Blood-thinning medication does not have to be stopped beforehand

-Therefore ideal for frequently recurring bladder tumors.

dr Behm works with TULA laser therapy in his practice and uses it primarily for recurring bladder tumors: “In the classic treatment, the tumor would have to be removed under anaesthetic, usually in the hospital. Laser therapy offers these patients an alternative in which the treatment can take place on an outpatient basis and under local anesthesia. This is a very big advantage, especially in the affected age group.” Because the average age at diagnosis is over 70, so aspects such as previous illnesses and the gentlest possible treatment play an important role in the selection of therapy.

For more information and the full interview with Dr. Please visit our patient information website www.info-blasentumore.de

1Compact Urology:

