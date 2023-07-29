Imported Case of Dengue Fever Sparks Disinfestation Efforts in Castelnuovo di Garfagnana

Title: Dengue Fever Detected in Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, Municipality Takes Precautionary Measures

Subtitle: Disinfestation of tiger mosquitoes scheduled to prevent spread

Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, Tuscany – The prevention department of the North West Tuscany ASL has reported a suspected case of Dengue fever in Castelnuovo di Garfagnana. The patient, who allegedly acquired the symptoms of the disease after returning from a tropical country, has sparked concerns regarding the potential spread of the disease within the municipality.

In response to this alarming development, Andrea Tagliasacchi, the mayor of the Municipality of Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, has issued an order to carry out a disinfestation of tiger mosquitoes. These mosquitoes are known carriers of the disease and eradicating their population is crucial to prevent further transmission.

The affected area includes via Azzi, the capital from the bridge over the Turrite, at the intersection with via Nicola Fabrizi, via Leopoldo Nobili, Villaggio Unrra, via Carbonaia Vecchia, and via Nicola Fabrizi, from the intersection with via Francesco Azzi to the entrance in piazza della Repubblica. This targeted approach allows for localized efforts to control and eliminate the potential breeding grounds for these disease-carrying mosquitoes.

The municipal civil protection agency has enlisted the services of the La Saetta company to carry out the disinfestation. The operation is scheduled to take place tomorrow, July 30, between 6.30 am and 9 am. The company will employ efficient and effective techniques to combat the tiger mosquito population and reduce the risk of further transmission of Dengue fever.

It is essential for residents of the affected area to cooperatively adhere to any guidelines provided by local authorities during the disinfestation process to ensure the safety and well-being of the community. Precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of the disease will ultimately help protect public health and mitigate the potential impact of this imported case of Dengue fever.

As the municipality takes swift action to eradicate the tiger mosquito population, individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant and seek medical attention promptly if any symptoms similar to Dengue fever are experienced after travel to tropical regions. Early detection and treatment are vital in ensuring a positive outcome for affected individuals and curbing the spread of this potentially life-threatening disease.

The Municipality of Castelnuovo di Garfagnana remains committed to the health and safety of its residents. By proactively addressing the threat of Dengue fever, the local government aims to achieve a swift resolution to this public health concern and protect the well-being of every member of the community.

