Health

Bleaching, activated charcoal & Co: What makes teeth really white

There are several ways to the new white: for home bleaching, Home-Bleaching called, the dentist makes an individually fitting plastic splint. The user dribbles the bleaching gel into this at home and uses the splint – according to the dentist’s instructions – by the hour. Depending on how effective the gel is, the bleaching process can take several weeks.

This is faster and less complicated for the patient Office-Bleaching, the bleaching in the dental office. Here the doctor applies a higher dose of bleaching agent directly to the teeth. After the exposure time, he removes it and checks whether the lightening is sufficient. If not, the procedure must be repeated. Up to three treatments are often necessary for permanent results.

At the Power-Bleaching the bleaching process is sometimes supported with high-energy laser or UV light. This generates heat, which accelerates the bleaching process. However, there are justified fears that this heating can damage the dental nerve. After about six weeks, the result of power bleaching with light does not look better than the result of bleaching without light.

