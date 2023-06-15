Blood donation: what you should know about it

According to experts, there is a lack of offspring among the blood donors. How blood donation works, who can donate and what advantages it has for donors.

A total of 15,000 blood donations are needed every day in Germany – for the treatment of cancer patients, for blood transfusions for heart, stomach and intestinal diseases, complications during childbirth or to treat accident victims.

When hospitals order blood products, patients often struggle with death. But the warehouses of the blood donation services have been dangerously empty again and again. The willingness to donate blood has been falling for years – experts say that it is particularly difficult to reach the younger generation. “We are really heading for a critical point,” warns Patric Nohe from the German Red Cross (DRK). Because blood cannot be replaced by anything in medicine. What you should know about donating blood:

How big is the willingness to donate in Germany?



According to a nationwide representative survey by the BZgA, 47 percent of people in Germany have donated blood at least once in their lives. 52 percent of the men surveyed said they had donated blood before. For women it is 43 percent. The survey results are from 2018. Those who do not donate usually do so for health reasons (41 percent of those surveyed).

According to the DRK, around 100,000 active blood donors throughout Germany drop out every year for reasons of age or illness. On the other hand, the need among older people is increasing. According to the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), the scarcity of blood supplies can reach a critical level in summer. Why? Because many people are on vacation or they are afraid to donate blood when the temperature is high. If a lot of blood supplies are then needed, for example due to an increased number of accidents, things become critical.

Who can donate blood?



In principle, anyone between the ages of 18 and 68 weighing 50 kilograms or more can donate blood, the BZgA informs. The maximum age for a first donation is 60 years. In principle, older people can also be considered if their state of health allows it.

How often can you donate blood?



Women may donate blood no more than four times and men no more than six times in a 12-month period. A donor must: wait at least eight weeks between two whole blood donations.

Who is not allowed to donate blood?



Anyone who has had close contact with a person infected with Covid-19 may only donate blood again five days after the contact. After a corona infection with fever, the waiting time after freedom from symptoms is 28 days according to the DRK. During pregnancy and after childbirth, women should temporarily not donate blood. A temporary exclusion also applies after many vaccinations and trips abroad to malaria areas or countries with a risk of hepatitis. It is temporarily not possible to donate after major operations or when taking certain medications. Anyone who has an iron deficiency must not donate blood until the iron reserves have been replenished.

Online check for blood donation Anyone who is unsure whether he or she is a suitable blood donor can get an initial overview online with the DRK’s donation check. The DRK also offers a free hotline for further questions. This can be reached Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on 0800/1194911. Further information on blood donation from the DRK or the BZgA.

After acupuncture treatments, unless they can be proven to have been carried out in a sterile manner, as well as piercings and tattoos, you have to wait at least four months before the next donation in order to rule out infections with certainty. Waiting periods also apply to people whose sexual behavior may put them at greater risk of transmitting an infectious disease such as hepatitis or HIV.

Are there people who are permanently excluded from donating blood?



This applies, for example, to certain pre-existing conditions such as insulin-dependent diabetes, hepatitis or chronic inflammatory diseases.

What can I expect from a blood donation?



Anyone who donates blood must first fill out a questionnaire at the blood donation service and go through a medical consultation with a health check. The blood donation itself takes about ten minutes. Around 500 milliliters of blood are taken. After donating blood, donors have to rest for half an hour at the blood donation service before going home. When preparing to donate blood, you should drink plenty of fluids – the DRK recommends two liters of water. Also, don’t donate blood on an empty stomach.

What do I have to consider after donating blood?



The day after the blood donation is best approached calmly. Greater physical exertion – such as going to the gym or sauna – should be avoided for a day.

Does a blood donation have an advantage for the donors?



Anyone who donates blood undergoes a small health check. Blood pressure and temperature are measured and the hemoglobin level is determined. If the hemoglobin level is too low, this indicates that a person has too little iron in their blood. After the donation, the blood is tested for infectious diseases such as HIV or syphilis and the blood group is determined. “People who donate blood regularly have a lower risk of suffering a heart attack than people who don’t donate blood,” says the BZgA. Study results indicate that regular blood donation has an antihypertensive effect in people with high blood pressure.

Do you get money for a blood donation?



Anyone who donates blood can receive a so-called expense allowance from the blood donation services. In addition to money, this can also be a voucher or a small gift.

Where can I donate blood near me?



The BZgA offers a list of blood donation services online. By entering the zip code, those willing to donate can find blood donation services in their area.

