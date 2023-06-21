Blood group diet, not everyone believes it but many follow it: what it consists of

The blood type diet has become very popular in recent years and boasts an easy-to-follow scheme.

For many people it can represent a real novelty, but in reality it is blood type diet is nothing more than a personalized diet based on your blood type. In this way, it is possible to go to prefer certain foods and eliminate others that would be intolerant for the body.

Beyond what are the general indications in this regard, there are specialized doctors who follow this dietary and food scheme to get help for a personalized plan.

The blood type diet: what it involves

The blood group diet starts from a fundamental basis: every body is different and has specific needs. This premise helps to understand why certain foods are removed in everyday life. A general diet suitable for everyone would not be good and therefore we go to work on a general assumption for groups and then on the specifics of each patient.

The blood group diet, what it consists of (tantasalute.it)

It was designed by the neuropath Peter D’Adamo and then perfected by Dr. Piero Mozzi. Doctors therefore argue that there is a direct connection between a person’s blood type and the food they introduce into the body. The intake of foods that are not well tolerated leads, progressively, to chronic inflammation of the body. And, therefore, also to the greater possibility of developing diseases. The main blood groups are A, B, AB, 0. To these are added the positives and negatives based on the Rh factor.

Group A. For this group there is a greater production of cortisol, a stress hormone that also produces energy. This means that these people metabolize carbohydrates better. It’s crucial for them do not skip meals and have a good balance to manage your anxiety. Wholemeal products based on cereals but also fish, eggs, fruit, vegetables are to be preferred. To be avoided red meat, duck, chickpeas, melon, mango, banana, orange, cabbage and vegetables such as potatoes, aubergines, tomatoes.Group B People with this group they fit very well to various foods. So they should eat a little of everything, avoiding but chicken, pork, duck, shellfish, some types of fish such as sea bass, corn, pepper, cheeses with herbs, avocado, pumpkin, artichoke.AB group. For this group there is a certain stomach acid. So avoid alcohol, coffee, smoked meats and foods that are too elaborate to digest. Sare to be avoided seeds, parmesan, pepper, banana, mango, coconut, corn, artichokes, meat and whole milk.Group 0. This group should eat a diet of protein, healthy fats and light carbohydrates. They are to be avoided bacon, pork, shellfish, salmon, dairy products, legumes, cruciferous vegetables, potatoes, coconut, citrus fruits.

