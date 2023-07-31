BMG expert hearing on the digital law / user-friendliness crucial for the success of ePA, eRezept and Co

Berlin – On August 1st, the expert hearing in the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) on the draft of the law to accelerate the digitization of the healthcare system (Digital-Gesetz – DigiG) will take place. V. (vdek) is loaded. vdek CEO Ulrike Elsner says:

“The Digital Law offers the opportunity to give the German healthcare system a strong push towards digitization. Above all, the opt-out solution for the electronic patient file (EHR), the mandatory introduction of e-prescriptions and more flexibility in the use of video consultations integrate digital healthcare into the everyday life of the insured. Importantly, the focus is on usability. Because only if the digital applications are very easy to use do they offer real added value for insured persons and service providers. The fact that the ePA should be filled with structured data as automatically as possible is a step in the right direction.”

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Press

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK Health, Twitter: @DAKHealth

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politik

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 300 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 400 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.

