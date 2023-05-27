Body temperature: What a difference of a few degrees means for humans

During the corona pandemic, our author regularly measured his body temperature. During his research, he learned how the human body survives heat and why cold sleep can be life-saving.

I admit it: out of concern that I might have contracted the coronavirus, I have measured my body temperature more often over the past three years, including at night. I made an interesting discovery: at night my temperature dropped to 36.2 degrees, in the morning it rose again to 36.6. It then stayed at this value during the day.