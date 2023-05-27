Home » China’s industrial profits collapse 18 percent in April
Business

China’s industrial profits collapse 18 percent in April

by admin
China’s industrial profits collapse 18 percent in April

In April alone, industrial firms saw profits fall 18.2 percent year-on-year, according to the NBS, which only occasionally releases monthly figures. In March, profits shrank by 19.2 percent. “Overall, today’s data shows that industrial companies, particularly private and equity-owned companies, continue to be impacted by a combination of unfavorable factors such as the base effect, near-term pressure on the economic recovery and the downward trend in PPI (producer prices),” said Bruce Pang , Chief Economist at Jones Lang Lasalle.

See also  David Woo launches VAR shock alert: 'Markets have not yet priced the war'. Panic risk as in taper tantrum

You may also like

Tesla only 13th place in autonomous driving

Giorgetti in Trento: “Growth up to 1.4% even...

Lease the VW Tiguan privately: The SUV at...

Losing love, but not the ratings: Massimo Ranieri...

Solar Radiation Management Could Quickly Lower Average Global...

BNP Paribas new Bonus Cap barriers up to...

Private leasing under 100 euros: These deals are...

The other side of the electric: Nikola trucks...

Confindustria, growth continues but is more moderate

Rent in this city is as cheap as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy